Geena Davis Opens Up About “Bad” Experience With Bill Murray On ‘Quick Change’ Set: “I Should Have Walked Out”

Geena Davis is opening up about a “bad” experience she had with Quick Change co-star Bill Murray on the set of the 1990 film. The star recalled in her new memoir Dying of Politeness an uncomfortable meeting with Murray, who co-directed the crime comedy with Howard Franklin.

The Times (UK) summarized the following encounter between Davis and Murray: “She’s introduced to [Murray], she writes, in a hotel suite, where Murray greets her with something called The Thumper, a massage device he insists on using on her, despite her emphatically refusing; later, while they’re filming on location, Murray tracks Davis down in her trailer and begins screaming at her for being late (she’s waiting for her wardrobe), continues to scream at her as she hurries onto the set and even as she gets there, in front of hundreds of cast, crew, curious passers-by.”

“That was bad,” Davis replied. “The way he behaved at the first meeting… I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part. I could have avoided that treatment if I’d known how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn’t.”

The Times reporter pointed out that Davis seemed to be blaming herself for the way Murray behaved she said, “Ha. Point taken. There’s no point in regretting things, and yet, here I was regretting. And yes, exactly, it wasn’t my fault.”

Deadline has reached out to Murray’s reps for comment.

Dying of Politeness is set to be released on October 11.