FX Orders ‘The Bends’ Pilot From Paul Attanasio Based On Gerald Seymour’s Novel ‘Killing Ground’

FX has ordered a pilot of The Bends from Paul Attanasio, based on the novel Killing Ground by Gerald Seymour. Warren Littlefield will executive produce the series.

The thriller series follows a seemingly perfect American family in Berlin whose secrets come to light when they hire a new nanny, unaware that she is trying to expose the parents’ corrupt financial and familial ties.

Mike Barker will direct the pilot, which will be produced by 20th Television and The Littlefield Company. The project stems from The Littlefield Co.’s overall deal with 20th Television and ABC Signature.

Attanasio penned the pilot and will also executive produce alongside Barker. Additional executive producers are Warren Littlefield, Ann Johnson, Graham Littlefield and Lisa Harrison of The Littlefield Company, and Kathy Ciric.

Attanasio created the NBC series Homicide: Life on The Street, which ran for seven seasons from 1993 to 1999. His other screenwriting credits include Gideon’s Crossing, El Dandy, Bull and Tommy.

Attanasio is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Littlefield is represented by WME, TFC Management, and Tom Hoberman.

Barker is represented by CAA, Independent Talent Group, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner, and Klein. Ciric is represented by CAA.