FX’s ‘Never Let Me Go’ Adaptation Lands Series Order At Hulu; Viola Prettejohn, Tracey Ullman & Kelly Macdonald To Star

Viola Prettejohn, Tracey Ullman and Kelly Macdonald will star in the series adaptation of Never Let Me Go, which has been handed a series order by FX to air on Hulu.

Earlier this year, Deadline revealed that the Kazuo Ishiguro novel adapted as a film starring Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley and Andrew Garfield was being turned into a TV series from The Nevers writer Melissa Iqbal.

The sci-fi thriller is now moving forward with Viola Prettejohn, who starred in The Nevers, in the lead role.

She plays Thora, a rebellious teenage clone who escapes from the boarding school where she and her fellow clones are kept hidden from society. But as she starts living undercover in the outside world, she unwittingly sets in motion events that will spark a revolution and test the boundaries of what it means to be human.

Ullman (Mrs. America) and Macdonald (Line of Duty) will be joined by Aiysha Hart (Desert Warrior), Spike Fearn (The Amazing Mr. Blunden), Shaniqua Okwok (Small Axe), Gary Beadle (Wheel of Time), Kwami Odoom (Death in Paradise), Susan Brown (It’s a Sin), Keira Chanse (Come Away) and Edward Holcroft (Kingsman).

Iqbal wrote the pilot and will serve as showrunner. She will exec produce alongside Marc Munden (Utopia), who will direct; Alex Garland; Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich and Maria Fleischer of DNA Productions; and Ishiguro.

The series will air on Hulu in the U.S. as well as Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other territories.

It comes from DNA Productions, whose film arm produced the feature version; Searchlight TV, whose film arm distributed the movie; and FX Productions. The film, which was released in 2010, was directed by Mark Romanek from a Garland screenplay.

“Never Let Me Go is a modern science fiction classic that Melissa Iqbal and the creative team have brilliantly adapted for FX as a drama exploring timely and unsettling themes on life and the ethics of technology,” FX Entertainment president Gina Balian said. “We are honored to partner with Andrew and Allon at DNA Productions, Searchlight Television, Alex Garland, Marc Munden, Kazuo Ishiguro and the incredible cast on this exciting new project.”