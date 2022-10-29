Friday Ratings: World Series Game 1 Dominates The Demos, Holds Steady From Last Year

Skip to main content
World Series Game 1 is in the books, a 6-5 win for the Philadelphia Phillies over the Houston Astros on Friday night. Game 2 is tonight, starting at 5 PM Pacific time.

Fox’s broadcast drew 9.7 million total viewers and a 2.2 demo rating. That’s on par with last year’s Braves/Astros Game 1, which took place on a Tuesday night.

Those not watching baseball turned to some old favorites. At CBS, the crime drama lineup drew an 0.4 across the board for SWAT, Fire Country and Blue Bloods, the first two down in total audience but evidently hanging tough with its core audience.

At ABC, Matthew Perry’s confessional interview with Diane Sawyer drew an 0.4, as the former Friends star unburdened himself on his drug and alcohol struggles. That was followed by newsmag 20/20, which scored an 0.3 for its look into the murder of an Arkansas State Senator.

NBC had back-to-back new episodes of the Capital One College Bowl quiz show, both coming in with an 0.2, which led to an 0.2 for newsmag Dateline, which took a look at a murder-for-hire plot.

The CW’s offering of Penn & Teller: Fool Us had an 0.1 and led in to back-to-back episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? The first half-hour was a new episode and had an 0.1, followed by a repeat.

