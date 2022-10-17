‘Games Of Thrones’ EP Frank Doelger To Helm Surveillance Thriller Series ‘Concordia’ For ZDF, MBC, France Télévisions and Hulu Japan

Frank Doelger is helming a surveillance drama set that counts broadcasters ZDF, MBC and France Télévisions and streamer Hulu Japan as partners.

The Game of Thrones executive producer is showrunner and executive producer on the six-part Concordia, which has gone into production, with shooting taking place in various locations in Rome, northern Italy and Leipzig, Germany. His Beta Film- and ZDF Studios-owned joint venture production house Intaglio Films is producing.

Barbara Eder, who is attached to Doelger’s Mipcom launch drama The Swarm, which we wrote about last week ahead of the market, is directing the show, which is shooting in English. Ute Leonhardt, Rafferty Thwaites, Jan Wünschmann and Robert Franke are also exec producers, with Nicholas Racz (The Burial Society, The Real Thing) and Mike Walden (The Frankenstein Chronicles, U Want Me 2 Kill Him) the series co-creators. They are writing alongside Isla van Tricht and the producers are Tobias Gerginov, Jacob Glass, and Sergio Ercolessi.

The drama is set in a world powered by an AI to ensure a freer, fairer and more humane society. However, as the community approaches its twentieth anniversary and cities around the world line up to replicate it, the secret behind its creation threatens to destroy it.

International Emmy-winner Christiane Paul (Counterpart, In July) stars as Juliane, the visionary behind the new utopia. Steven Sowah (For Jojo, Before We Grow Old ) plays her son Noah, the ambassador in charge of expanding the experiment; Ruth Bradley (Ted Lasso, Humans) is Thea, an external investigator, who joins up with Isabelle, played by Nanna Blondell (Black Widow, House of the Dragon), to uncover how the utopia was created. Kento Nakajima (Detective Novice, She was Pretty) plats A.J., a 27-year-old Japanese wunderkind and head of the AI system, while Jonas Nay (Line of Separation, Deutschland 83) plays Moritz, part of an anti-surveillance group called ‘The Faceless.’ Ahd Kamel (Collateral, Honour), Hugo Becker (Baron Noir, Leonardo) and Joséphine Jobert (Death in Paradise, Summer Crush) also star.

“Throughout history, blueprints for the reimagining of society along religious, political, economic, and environmental lines have been put forward – particularly in periods marked by a sense of tumult, cultural and financial dislocation, and a rise in violence, like our own,” said Doelger. “The visionaries behind Concordia think they finally have the technology to realize such a brave new world, only to discover that there is no way to keep evil out as it comes from the inside.”

Support for the series comes from Germany’s Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, Sächsische Staatskanzlei and Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, with ZDF Studios and Beta Film jointly – the same sales structure as eco-thriller drama The Swarm. The series is Intaglio Film’s latest production following the eight-part eco-thriller The Swarm, which is co-produced with ndF International, and counts ZDF, France Télévisions, RAI, ORF, SRF, Viaplay and Hulu Japan as pre-buyers and partners. It’s currently in post-production.