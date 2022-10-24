Fox‘s ’Call Me Kat‘ Pauses Production Following Leslie Jordan’s Death; Mayim Bialik & Co-Stars React

Production on Fox’s Call Me Kat has been halted following the death of Leslie Jordan. Jordan, who portrayed Phil in the series since Season 1, completed work on a total of 9 episodes.

Thursday night’s episode titled “Call Me Uncle Dad” will air as scheduled and will include an in-memorium.

Jordan died in a single-car crash in Hollywood today. He was 67. According to the LAPD, a driver, likely suffering a medical emergency, drove a car into a wall at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street around 9:45 a.m. today.

“There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life,” a joint statement from series star Mayim Bialik, the cast, and producers released to Deadline reads. “He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh. We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time.”

Both Fox and Warner Bros. Television also released statements on Monday following the tragic news.

“We are shocked and devasted by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan,” a representative for Fox Entertainment said. “Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award-winning comedic talent with whom we’ve laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends, and fans, whom he held so dear.”

“Warner Bros. Television is devastated about the tragic and sudden loss of our dear friend Leslie Jordan. Leslie was an extraordinary person and talent. He brought joy to fans across the globe. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans at this time,” a statement on behalf of Warner Bros. TV reads.

Call Me Kat, now in its second season, follows the titular character, a 39-year-old singleton who opens up a cat café in Lousiville. Jordan’s character Phil is the head baker at Kat’s establishment and the show’s funnybone.

The series also stars Cheyenne Jackson, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, and Julian Gant.