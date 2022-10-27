Former Turner Exec Jenny Ramirez Joins Corie Henson’s Unscripted Team At NBCU

Skip to main content
Jenny Ramirez is joining her old boss Corie Henson at NBC.

Ramirez has joined NBCUniversal Television and Streaming as SVP, Entertainment Unscripted Alternative Programming.  

She was previously SVP, Unscripted Programming for TBS, TNT and TruTV, where she oversaw shows such as Snoop Dogg Presents: The Jokers’ Wild, The Misery Index, Wipeout, Rich & Shameless, Rhodes to the Top, Rat in the Kitchen and Stupid Pet Tricks.

In the new role, she will supervise unscripted development and current productions for reality competition, talent competition and game show formats across NBC, E!, Peacock, and USA Network. She reports to Henson.

Before Turner, she worked at Irwin Entertainment as SVP, Development, where she worked on NBC specials such as New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly and Red Nose Day and also had roles at Fremantle and Core Media Group.

