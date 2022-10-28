‘For All Mankind’: Salvador Chacón Is Headed To Mars In Season 4

EXCLUSIVE: Salvador Chacón (Mayans M.C.) has joined the cast of Apple’s For All Mankind for Season 4 in a recurring role. He will portray Gerardo, one of Miles’ (Toby Kebbell) bunkmates on Mars.

For All Mankind explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon.

Season 3 of the alternate reality series took viewers to a new decade, moving into the early ’90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: Mars. The Red Planet became the new front in the Space Race not only for the US and the Soviet Union but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. The characters found themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties tested, creating a pressure cooker that built to a climactic conclusion.

Daniel Stern, Tyler Rushing, Maria Mashkova, and Dimiter Marinov were previously announced Season 4 cast.

Ronald D. Moore created the series along with series showrunners Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert. The trio serves as executive producers, with Moore executive producing along with Maril Davis via Tall Ship Productions. David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Nichole Beattie also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television is the studio behind the series.

Chacón is best known for his work in FX’s Mayans M.C. in the role of Pablo, Adelita’s (Carla Baratta) right-hand man in the show’s first three seasons. Additional TV credits include appearances in ABC’s Black-ish and Showtime’s The Chi.

He is repped by Ideal Talent Agency and Vision Entertainment.