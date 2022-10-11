‘For All Mankind’: Maria Mashkova & Dimiter Marinov Join Apple Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Maria Mashkova (McMafia) and Dimiter Marinov (Green Book) have joined the upcoming fourth season of Apple TV+’s space drama series For All Mankind in key recurring roles.

Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, For All Mankind explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon.

The third season shifted the action to the early ’90s with a race to a new planetary frontier: Mars. The Red Planet became the new front in the Space Race not only for the U.S. and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. The characters found themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties tested, creating a pressure cooker that built to a climactic conclusion.

Mashkova will play Svetlana, a co-pilot. Marinov will portray Iyla, a Mars space veteran.

The ensemble cast for season three includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Casey W. Johnson, Coral Peña with Wrenn Schmidt. The expanding cast for season four also includes recently announced new additions Daniel Stern, Toby Kebbell and Tyner Rushing.

Moore executive produces alongside Nedivi and Wolpert who also serve as showrunners, as well as Maril Davis, David Weddle and Bradley Thompson. For All Mankind is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Mashkova recently wrapped an arc on Lady in the Lake with Natalie Portman. She’ll next be seen in the upcoming features I.S.S. with Chris Messina, Pilou Asbaek and Ariana DeBose, and Limonov: The Ballad of Eddie, starring Ben Whishaw for Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov. She is repped by Insurge-Ent and Wrenn Management.

Marinov is known for his supporting lead role in the Academy Award winning, Green Book, where he appeared as Oleg. He also recurs on NBC’s reboot of Night Court. He is repped by Aperture Talent Agency and managed by The Arlook Group.