Focus Features Sets Winter 2023 Release For Goran Stolevski’s ‘Of An Age’

EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of releasing Goran Stolevski’s feature directorial debut You Won’t Be Alone, Focus Features is re-teaming with the Macedonian-Australian filmmaker on his second feature, Of An Age.

Focus has scheduled Of An Age for February 10, 2023, with a national expansion on February 17. Universal has offshore rights sans Australia.

Written, directed, and edited by Stolevski, the movie is set in the summer of 1999 as a 17-year-old Serbian-born Australian amateur ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend’s older brother. Pic stars Elias Anton, Thom Green and Hattie Hook.

Of An Age made its debut in Australia this summer as the opening-night film at the Melbourne Film Festival and went on to claim one of Australia’s most coveted film prizes at MIFF@CinefestOZ.

Causeway Films’ Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings produced the film. Investors are Screen Australia, VicScreen, Melbourne International Film Festival Premiere Fund, Kojo Studios, Bonsai Films and Head Gear Films.

You Won’t Be Alone made its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. The film later won the best feature prize at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival and was awarded the Carnet Jove Jury Award at Sitges – Catalonian International Film Festival.