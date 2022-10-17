A.V. Rockwell’s ‘A Thousand And One’ Gets Spring Release From Focus Features

Sight Unseen, Makeready and Hillman Grad Productions’ A Thousand and One will be released in theaters on March 31, 2023 from Focus Features.

The pic reps the feature directorial debut of A.V. Rockwell, off a script the filmmaker wrote, which follows unapologetic and free-spirited Inez (Teyana Taylor), who kidnaps six-year-old Terry from the foster care system. Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City.

A Thousand and One is produced by Sight Unseen’s Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev, Hillman Grad’s Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani and Makeready’s Brad Weston. Sight Unseen’s Oren Moverman is executive producing alongside Rachel Jacobs.

Sight Unseen’s recent projects include The Listener from Steve Buscemi and starring Tessa Thompson, and the Emmy Award-winning HBO film Bad Education starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney. Their upcoming slate includes the Willie Nelson docuseries, currently in post-production, as well as the thriller Harmonia with Academy Award winner Guy Nattiv (Skin) and climate change thriller The Event with 21 Laps.

Hillman Grad Productions upcoming projects include the Disney Studios high school basketball movie Chang Can Dunk for Disney+; and Being Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Documentary, directed by James Adolphus and set to premiere in 2023. For television, they recently signed a multi-year exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. Their first project under the deal is “Hoop Dreams,” a scripted drama inspired by the landmark documentary film of the same name. Prior to the WBTVG deal, they executive produced “The Chi” for Showtime; BET’s hit series “Twenties” and “Twenties the After Show” hosted by B. Scott for BET+; as well as upcoming series “Birth of Cool” for BET+, which is currently in production.

Makeready most recently released Not Okay for Searchlight Pictures and Hulu, starring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien, directed by Quinn Shephard. In addition to A Thousand And One, upcoming projects include Chang Can Dunk for Disney+ with Jingyi Shao directing. In 2018, the company released the film Queen & Slim, written by Emmy Award-winner Lena Waithe.