Florence Pugh To Star In Thriller ‘The Pack’; Alexander Skarsgård To Direct & Co-Star In Movie Spanning The Alaskan Wilderness & A Fiery LA Awards Ceremony — AFM Hot Pic

EXCLUSIVE: In-demand Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Dune: Part Two) is set to lead the psychological thriller The Pack, we can reveal.

Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies) is set direct and co-star in the film, which will be one of the hottest packages at next week’s American Film Market.

The film, which begins shooting in March, follows a group of documentarians who brave the remote wilderness of Alaska in an effort to save a nearly extinct species of wolves. When the crew is brought back together at a prestigious awards ceremony, tensions flare as a deadly truth threatens to unravel their work. The team lived through the harsh elements of the wild but will a secret they share survive the night?

Jennifer Fox (Michael Clayton) will produce the original script written by Rose Gilroy with 30West financing and executive producing. The project has echoes of Fox-produced thriller Nightcrawler.

The Veterans will handle international sales and introduce the project at AFM. CAA Media Finance and 30West represent domestic rights.

Skarsgard is a Golden Globe and Emmy winner for Big Little Lies. His credits include The Northmen, in which he starred and produced; The Legend of Tarzan; The Little Drummer Girl; and the upcoming Lee, opposite Kate Winslet. He is set to reprise his Emmy nominated role in Succession in the series’ fourth season.

Pugh’s credits include the upcoming features The Wonder, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two. She is coming off Don’t Worry Darling, Midsommar and Little Women.

Gilroy penned Project Artemis, which sold to Apple for $100 million-plus with Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum starring.

Skarsgård is represented by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, and Richmond. Pugh is represented by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Gilroy is represented by UTA and Mosaic. Fox is represented by Jackoway Austen.