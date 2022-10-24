First Look Images From Spencer Brown’s Debut Feature ‘T.I.M’ Starring Georgina Campbell, Eamon Farren & Mark Rowley

EXCLUSIVE: UK distribution and production company Altitude has released a first look at T.I.M (Technologically. Integrated. Manservant), the debut film from British filmmaker Spencer Brown, which will be presented to buyers at AFM.

Check out the full images below.

Inspired by 90s stalker thrillers, the film follows prosthetics scientist Abi and her adulterous husband Paul as they adjust to life outside the city and Abi’s new job at the high-tech company Integrate, developing a humanoid A.I. – T.I.M. At first, T.I.M appears to be the perfect aid, understanding and catering to their every need but at the same time, it is becoming more and more obsessed with Abi, until it will stop at nothing to take Paul’s place.

Now in post-production, Brown co-wrote T.I.M with sci-fi author Sarah Govett. The film stars BAFTA TV award winner Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), Eamon Farren (The Witcher), and Mark Rowley (The Last Kingdom) alongside Amara Karan (The Night Of), Nathaniel Parker (The Last Duel), and Tom Bell (Late Night Mash).

Matthew James Wilkinson and Patrick Tolan of Stigma Films are producers on the film. Executive producers are Damian Jones, Simon Marriott, James Owen, and Kush Thakrar. The film was financed by Quickfire, Shoutloud Creative Ltd, Arthrofilm Ltd, Trigger Films, Capture, and Bait Studio

Altitude Film Sales is handling international rights and will present the film to buyers at the AFM in November.

“It’s been a privilege to have such an incredible cast for my first movie,” Brown said.

“Georgina lights up the screen with her amazing presence and subtlety, Mark wins our hearts with his humor, depth, and humanity, and Eamon completes the central trio with a brilliant AI performance that showcases his truly world-class talent. Stigma films have been incredible in helping me bring this film to the screen, and I’m so happy to be working with Altitude to take this movie out into the world. I hope it’s something that will still be watched when people have house robots of their own!”