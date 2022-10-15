‘Fire Country’ Holds Up Well in Week 2 Ratings

CBS continues to torch the ratings wars on Friday nights, as new hit Fire Country is again showing strongly in the Live+Same Day tallies.

In the 9 PM slot, Fire Country episode #2 won in total audience with 5.57 million viewers, beating its closest competitor by +3 million viewers, albeit down slightly from last week’s series debut. That was good for an 0.4 in demos, also on par with last week.

The Eye Network also saw S.W.A.T. taking the total audience in the 8 PM slot with 4.44 million viewers. It also scored an 0.4 in demos.

Blue Bloods completed a fine evening for CBS at 10 PM, scoring 5.8 million viewers and an 0.4 in demos. Overall, that meant CBS took the network ratings crown on the night, averaging 5.28 million viewers.

At Fox, the WWE Friday Night SmackDown rode the return of Bray Wyatt to an overall demo wars win, scoring 0.5 to easily top the field in that early measure.

NBC saw its Capital One College Bowl quiz show come in with an 0.2, down slightlly from the week before in the 8 PM slot. At 9 PM. newsmag Dateline managed an 0.3 for its examination of a Nome, Alaska, murder plot.

ABC’s Shark Tank entrepreneurs Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbera Corcoran and guest judge Emma Grede heard pitches from a college moving service, an African-inspired home decor, a natural non-alcoholic beverage, and an air quality product. It was good for an 0.4 in the 8 PM slot. Newsmag 20/20 took a look at a college spring break murder in Myrtle Beach, S.C., holding the fort for the Alphabet Network with an 0.4.

The CW saw the season debut of Penn & Teller: Fool Us ride in with an 0.1, bolstering back-to-back episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, with one new episode as the lead-in, followed by a repeat. Both segments managed an 0.1.