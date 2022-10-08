Fiona Apple Song Released for ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 1 Finale

Skip to main content
By Bruce Haring, Anthony D'Alessandro

Getty Images

Amazon has released the song “Where the Shadows Lie” from Grammy-winning artist Fiona Apple. The track will be part of the Season 1 soundtrack and appear in the season finale of Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Listen to the song below.

The song was written by series composer Bear McCreary and was inspired by the Ring-verse written by J.R.R. Tolkien in the original The Lord of the Rings trilogy. As written, the poem was composed by the Free Peoples of Middle-earth about the origins of the Rings of Power and their relationship under the power of the One Ring.

The song was produced by McCreary, Apple, and Andrew Slater, and engineered by Jason LaRocca and David Way. An instrumental version of the song featuring Serj Tankian of System of a Down and Danish composer Jesper Kyd is online at YouTube.

