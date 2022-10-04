FilmSharks Picks Up World Sales On The Crime Thriller ‘A Singular Crime’

EXCLUSIVE: FilmSharks has picked up world sales rights, excluding Latin America, to the crime thriller A Singular Crime (Un Crimen Argentino), directed by Lucas Combina.

Based on the best-selling novel by Reynaldo Sietecase, the film follows two jurists who will try to solve the case of a wealthy businessman’s disappearance while facing the interference of a police officer. The film was given a local theatrical release by Warner Bros. Pictures earlier this month and will be available exclusively on HBO Max across Latin America.

“We are happy to be chosen by these recognized companies to take care of their international sales,” Guido Rud of FilmSharks said. “We are one of the few Word Sales agencies that have agreements in place to rep their local language films, including Warner; Sony; Disney; Televisa-Videocine; Fox; Antena3; Banijay; Globo; ITV among other players.

The film is produced by Juan Pablo Buscarini, Pol Bossi-Cabe Bossi, Tomás Yankelevich, Peter Bevan, and Mariana Sanjurjo. Writers are Jorge Bechara, Matías Bertilotti, and Sebastián Pivotto. The film stars Nicolas Francella (El Cuento de las Comadrejas), Darío Grandinetti (Relatos Salvaje), Matias Mayer (Iosi El Espía Arrepentido), and Luis Luque (Tiempo de Valientes).

Peter Bevan, Head of Particular Crowd, Warner Media’s local language cinema production label, added: “We’re delighted with the strength of this suspenseful and tense thriller, thanks to the talent and dedication of the entire creative/production team, and wonderful performances from the cast. We’ve seen how well audiences have responded in Latin America and can’t wait to bring this movie to people around the world.”

Deadline can also share the film’s trailer below: