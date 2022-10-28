EXCLUSIVE: Film Bridge After Dark has launched worldwide sales on the horror thriller Natty Knocks from director Dwight Little (Halloween 4). The film will be presented to buyers at AFM next month.

Written by Benjamin Olson, the film chronicles the story of a small-town babysitter played by Charlotte Fountain-Jardim who, on Halloween Eve, along with her “kids,” has to survive serial killer Abner Honeywell who is himself the traumatized son of B-movie horror legend known as “Natty Knocks.”

Robert Englund, Danielle Harris, and Bill Moseley star alongside Jason James Richter. The film was produced by Sandy Little and Jason James Richter with Amit Sarin. Vineesha Arora-Sarin serves as Executive Producer.

“Ever since working with Robert Englund on Phantom of the Opera, I have been looking for a way for us to find a project to do together,” said Little. “Natty Knocks is exactly the small-town horror film I was hoping to find to jump back into this genre.”

Film Bridge After Dark’s Jordan Dykstra added: “Natty Knocks is another steller entry into Dwight’s noteworthy and lengthy genre filmography. Horror has really worked lately at all levels in the marketplace, and the timing couldn’t be better to unveil Natty.”

Englund is repped by Third Hill Entertainment. Harris is repped by GVA. Bill Moseley is repped by Judy Fox Personal Talent Management. Richter is repped by Denny Sevier at House of Representatives, and Fountain-Jardim is repped by A3 Artists Agency. Little is repped by APA and Atlas Literary, and Olson is Repped by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment.