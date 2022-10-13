Fifth Season, Formerly Endeavor Content, Promotes TV Chiefs Joe Hipps, Todd Sharp & Prentiss Fraser

Fifth Season has promoted its television bosses.

Joe Hipps, Todd Sharp and Prentiss Fraser have been upped by the company formerly known as Endeavor Content.

Hipps, who was EVP, Television, has been promoted to President, TV Development and Production. Sharp, who was EVP, Physical Production and Current Programming, becomes President, Production and Current. Fraser, who was EVP, Television Distribution becomes President, Television Distribution.

Hipps continues to lead the TV studio’s creative team, which is behind series such as Severance, Tokyo Vice and Nine Perfect Strangers as well as upcoming series such as Chief of War starring Jason Momoa and Lady in the Lake starring Natalie Portman.

Sharp continues to direct the team that delivers production services for the studio’s series and films. His team has managed more than 20 films and series this year in the U.S. and abroad.

Fraser will continue to oversee strategy, operations, and partnerships across scripted and non-scripted content for the studio’s distribution team. In this newly expanded role, she’ll also be responsible for both marketing and international television productions – including having P&L oversight of the strategic investments on the production side internationally. Her team is headquartered in London and is responsible for selling series such as Wolf Like Me, Life & Beth, Killing Eve and The Night Manager.

“Joe, Prentiss and Todd lead the TV Studio with such care and passion for stories and storytelling. It’s a blast to build Fifth Season with friends that are incredible human beings as well as the best execs in their field,” said Chris Rice and Graham Taylor, co-CEOs of Fifth Season.