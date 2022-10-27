‘Feud: Capote’s Women’: Treat Williams Joins Ryan Murphy’s FX Series In Key Role

EXCLUSIVE: Treat Williams is set for a key role in Feud: Capote’s Women, the second installment of FX’s anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Plan B.

An adaptation of Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era, the miniseries is set in the 1970s and ends with Truman Capote’s death in 1984. It chronicles the tale of the famous wunderkind author as he stabs several of his female friends — whom he called his “swans” — in the back by publishing a roman à clef short story called “La Côte Basque 1965” in Esquire in 1975. The piece was intended to be a chapter in Capote’s infamous unfinished novel Answered Prayers, his follow-up to the blockbuster In Cold Blood.

Williams plays former CBS head and media tycoon Bill Paley.

Beatty joins Tom Hollander who stars as Capote, Calista Flockhart, Diane Lane, Naomi Watts, Chloë Sevigny and Ella Beatty in the cast.

Two-time Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant is set to direct all eight episodes, with Tony- and Pulitzer-nominated Jon Robin Baitz writing all episodes and serving as showrunner.

Baitz, Van Sant and Watts are executive producing Feud: Capote’s Women alongside Murphy, Plan B’s Dede Gardner, Tim Minear and Alexis Martin Woodall — who all executive produced/produced Season 1, titled Feud: Bette and Joan. 20th Television is the studio, producing with Plan B Entertainment and Ryan Murphy Productions.

Emmy-nominated Williams portrays Mick O’Brien in Hallmark Channel series Chesapeake Shores, which is currently in its sixth season. He was most recently seen in David Simon’s HBO series We Own This City . His other television credits include Everwood and The Late Shift, for which he received his Emmy nomination, and guest-starring roles on Law And Order: SVU , White Collar, Chicago Fire and Blue Bloods. On the film side, he will next be seen in Sean McEwen’s upcoming crime drama feature The Dougherty Gang, which is currently in post. Williams is repped by APA.