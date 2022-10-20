Skip to main content
‘FBI’ Announces Missy Peregrym’s Return Date

Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell. Bennett Raglin/CBS

Missy Peregrym will be back in uniform next month.

CBS announced today that Peregym will return as Maggie Bell for the Nov. 15 episode of FBI. The actress has been on maternity leave after giving birth to her second child in June. To explain her absence, the FBI producers sent Maggie off on medical leave after she suffered an injury.

In the Nov. 15 episode titled “Ready or Not,” Maggie returns in time to help the team investigate the homicides of a law student on track to attend Quantico and a young man with possible gang ties. 

Peregrym is an original cast member of the drama that launched in 2018. The procedural drama that follows the inner workings of the FBI’s New York office is from Craig Turk and Dick Wolf.

“Ready or Not” — Coverage of the CBS Original Series FBI, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

