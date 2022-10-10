‘Fatal Attraction’: Walter Perez Joins Paramount+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Walter Perez (Queen Sugar, Quantum Leap) has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series Fatal Attraction in a recurring role.

He will portray Jorge Perez, an easygoing DDA who is described as sweet and genuine. He succeeds in his own work ethic without locker room talk.

Written by Alexandra Cunningham from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes, Fatal Attraction explores the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.

It stars Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Wanda De Jesus, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson and Brian Goodman.

The Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television series is a reimagination of the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close.

Up next, Perez is also set to recur in NBC’s Quantum Leap. Previously, he was a series regular on Queen Sugar on OWN and the ABC pilot Mix. Other notable appearances include CSI and NCIS for CBS, NBC’s Grimm, and HBO’s Hello Ladies.

On the big screen, his credits include The Avengers, Fame, Road To Juarez, Line of Duty and Welcome to Our World.

He is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment.