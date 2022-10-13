‘Fatal Attraction’: David Meunier & Dee Wallace Board Paramount+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: David Meunier (Justified) and Dee Wallace (Just Add Magic) have joined the cast of Fatal Attraction, the upcoming Paramount+ series that reimagines the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film.

Meunier will portray Richard Macksey, a psychology professor at the university and Ellen’s (Alyssa Jirrels) thesis advisor, mentor, and friend, whose personal interest in the work and life of Carl Jung ignites Ellen’s own interest.

Wallace will portray Emma Rauch, who is described as open, friendly, chic, and interested but also sensitive to boundaries. She is a retired career woman, enthusiastic and helpful volunteer, mother of adult children, and a student of life— someone anyone but Alex (Lizzy Caplan) would be thrilled to have as their neighbor.

Written by Alexandra Cunningham from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes, Fatal Attraction explores the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.

The series also stars Joshua Jackson, Amanda Peet, Wanda De Jesus, Walter Perez, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson, and Brian Goodman.

Fatal Attraction is produced by Paramount Television Studios. Alexandra Cunningham serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes, with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit, and executive producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Silver Tree will also executive-produce and direct.

Meunier’s most recent credits include ABC’s The Rookie, Hulu’s Helstrom, ABC’s Big Sky, and Arrow for the CW. He is best known for his portrayal of Johnny Crowder in FX’s Justified opposite Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins, and Natalie Zea, among others. He is repped by Justice & Ponder.

Wallace is best known for portraying Mary Taylor in Steven Spielberg’s E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial released in 1982. Additionally, she has starred in various horror films including Critters, The Hills Have Eyes, The Howling, and Cujo.

TV credits include ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, the CW’s Supernatural, Amazon’s Just Add Magic, The New Lassie, ABC’s Hart to Hart, and Starsky & Hutch also from ABC, to name a few. She is repped by AEFH.