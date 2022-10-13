‘Fargo’ Adds David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly and Nick Gomez For Fifth Installment On FX

FX’s Fargo has added David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly and Nick Gomez to the cast of the fifth season. They join the previously announced Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani.

The latest installment is set in 2019, and asks the question: when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?

Rysdahl (Oppenheimer) will play Wayne Lyon; Spruell (The North Water) will play Ole Munch; Pohly (SMILF) will play Agent Meyer, and Gomez (She-Hulk) will play Agent Joaquin.

Noah Hawley (creator/writer/director), and his production company 26 Keys, lead the creative team behind the latest installment. Warren Littlefield and his production company The Littlefield Company, also serves as Executive Producer along with Joel & Ethan Coen, Steve Stark (Vikings: Valhalla, Wednesday, The Consultant) of Toluca Pictures, Kim Todd (The Handmaid’s Tale, Brave New World), and Vincent Landay (Being John Malkovich, Adaptation, Her).

Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.

