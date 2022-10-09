‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’, ‘Squid Game’ Win Big At Busan’s Asia Contents Awards

Korean series Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Squid Game were the big winners at Busan International Film Festival’s Asia Contents Awards (ACAs), which featured a star-studded red carpet and welcomed back international guests for the first time since the event’s inaugural edition in 2019.



Extraordinary Attorney Woo took the Best Content Award, the top prize of the ceremony, as well as Best Actress for Park Eun Bin, who heads the show in the role of a young female lawyer with autism.



The series was broadcast in Korea on the ENA cable channel where it set the record for the highest ratings in the channel’s history. Netflix also started streaming the show in select territories from June, after which it topped the streamer’s non-English language weekly rankings for two months straight.



Netflix’s Squid Game won the Technical Achievement Award and Best Supporting Actor for Park Haesoo, who plays the childhood friend of Lee Jung-jae’s main character in the Emmy award-winning series.



Best Actor was presented to Suzuki Ryohei, star of Japanese series Mobile Emergency Room, which was broadcast on Japanese channel TBS and Disney+, while Best Supporting Actress went to Sora Ma of Singaporean series This Land Is Mine.



Best Newcomer went to actress Bao Shang En for Chinese show Love Behind The Melody and actor Yokohama Ryusei for Japan’s The Journalist.



China’s Wang Xiaoshuai (So Long, My Son) and Yang Yishu were awarded Best Writer for Wang’s first foray into drama series, The Pavilion, produced by Chinese streamer iQiyi.



Chinese actress Fan Bingbing was awarded the ACA Excellence Award. ACA Rising Star awards went to Kin Minha for Pachinko and Ling Man Lung for In Geek We Trust (see full list of winners below).



Kawamura Tatsuo, chairman of Japanese talent agency K Dash Co, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Song Byeongjoon, president of Korea Drama Production Association, won the Achievement Award.



The awards were established by BIFF and the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) in 2019 to recognise outstanding TV, OTT and online content from Korea and the rest of Asia. This year’s ceremony kicked off with a performance by saxophonist Danny Jung and also featured performances by K-pop girl group NiziU and boy band Golden Child.



ACA 2022 WINNERS:



Best Content Award: Extraordinary Attorney Woo



Best Asian Animation: The Orbital Children



Best Asian Documentary: The Atom Araullo Specials: Young Arms



Technical Achievement Award: Squid Game



Best Actor: Park Eun Bin, Extraordinary Attorney Woo & Suzuki Ryohei, Mobile Emergency Room



Best Supporting Actor: Sora Ma, This Land Is Mine & Park Haesoo, Squid Game



Best Newcomer: Bao Shang En, Love Behind The Melody & Yokohama Ryusei, The Journalist



Best Writer: Wang Xiaoshuai, Yang Yishu, The Pavilion



Lifetime Achievement Award: Tatsuo Kawamura



Achievement Award: Song Byeongjoon



ACA Excellence Award: Fan Bingbing



Best Creator: The Pinkfong Company



ACA Rising Star: Kim Minha, Pachinko & Ling Man Lung, In Geek We Trust

