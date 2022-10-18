Eve Best And Stockard Channing Join Suranne Jones’ ITVX Drama ‘Maryland’

Eve Best (House of the Dragon, Nurse Jackie) and Stockard Channing (The Good Wife, The West Wing) are adding more star quality to the cast of Suranne Jones’ upcoming three-part ITVX drama Maryland.

Created by Jones (Gentleman Jack, Save Me, Vigil) and Trollied creator Anne-Marie O’Connor, Maryland focuses on the relationship between two sisters, down-to-earth mother of two Becca (Jones) and disciplined high-flyer Rosaline (Best) who have been driven apart by complex family dynamics.

They travel to the Isle of Man to repatriate the body of their mother, Mary, leaving their father Richard (George Costigan – Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley) at home in Manchester. Confined on the island, they discover shocking information about their mother and find it impossible to escape the ripple effect of her secrets and lies.

Best is currently enjoying strong reviews for her role as dragon rider Rhaenys Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon.

Stockard will plays Cathy, a larger-than-life, American spiritual friend friend of the mother on the island.

Hugh Quarshie (Stephen, Riches), Dean Lennox Kelly (Tom Jones, Jamestown) and Andrew Knott (Ackley Bridge, Tin Star) also star.

ITV Studios-owned Monumental Television (Harlots, Ghosts, Murder in Provence) is producing in association with its parent. Sue Tully (Strike, Line of Duty, Too Close) directs and the producer is Emma Burge (Wolfe, The Village, Shameless). Jones is among the executive produces of the drama, which is a co-production with her company, Teamakers Productions.

Commented Polly Hill: “Maryland is a beautifully moving story of two sisters, and it’s hard to believe this is Anne-Marie’s first original drama commission. It’s a story developed by Suranne Jones and Anne-Marie, and it has been wonderful working with them and Monumental, to bring this story to screen. It has a wonderful cast lead by Suranne Jones and Eve Best and we are delighted that Sue Tully is directing. It promises to be a wonderful family drama for ITVX.”

Maryland will film on location in Ireland for transmission on ITVX in 2023, months before it launches on the linear ITV channel. ITV Studios has distribution rights.

News of the show first emerged in March. The BBC is also adapting Lucy Kirkwood’s play Maryland into a series, with Zawe Ashton (Fresh Meat), Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake) and Daniel Mays (Des, Line of Duty) in the lead roles.