Eugenio Derbez & Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios Inks First-Look English-Language TV Deal With ABC Signature

EXCLUSIVE: Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios (Acapulco) has signed a multi-year first-look deal with ABC Signature for English-language TV content.

As part of the deal, 3Pas will develop and produce English-language projects for the studio. Reporting to Derbez and Odell, Sonia Gambaro, the VP of 3Pas’ English-language TV division, will oversee development, identify and source talent, ideas, and IP for ABC Signature across all platforms.

“Eugenio and Ben transcend culture through their diverse and inclusive storytelling, driven by their deep connection to talent and source material from Latin America,” said Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature. “We couldn’t be more excited to shepherd their next wave of brilliant and culture-defining English language projects at the studio.”

3Pas has been creating content in both English and Spanish with multiple studio and platform partners over the last several years. Most recently, the company’s series Acapulco premiered its second season on Apple TV+. It stemmed from the TV deal 3Pas previously had at Lionsgate. On the film front, Hulu recently released 3Pas’ film The Valet following the success of other Derbez-led projects including Overboard and How To Be A Latin Lover.

Deadline recently announced a workplace comedy series titled They Came At Night is in development at Vix+, a project that stems from 3Pas’ deal with TelevisaUnivision for Spanish-language film and TV projects. Additionally, they recently premiered their first Vix+ series, La Noche Del Diablito which premiered on Oct. 13.

3Pas also recently re-upped its first-look film deal with Lionsgate.

“For actors, writers, directors, and creators like myself, Disney has long been a leader in inclusive and diverse storytelling. We are so grateful for this incredible opportunity to lift up new, diverse voices with ABC Signature,” said Derbez.

Added Odell, “At the heart of our stories we bring people together and celebrate our common humanity. We have a treasure trove of incredibly diverse stories, talent, and creators across the United States and Latin America. We can’t wait to start the party with ABC Signature and their fantastic team.”

3Pas Studios is repped by CAA and attorney Behr Abramson.