Epix, Lionsgate And Turner Vet Phil Oppenheim Named Chief Content Officer At Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment

Phil Oppenheim, who has held senior exec posts at Epix, Lionsgate and Turner, has been named chief content officer at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

In the newly created position, Oppenheim will lead physical and streaming platform content strategy across all brands for the company, which owns streaming services like Crackle and also just acquired Redbox, a video retailer turned streaming and production hub. He will report to company president Jonathan Katz.

At MGM-owned Epix, Oppenheim was SVP of program scheduling, leading the programming team and steering linear and SVOD linear services and their streaming extensions under the Epix banner. Oppenheim also was responsible for the streaming content and branding for ScreenPix’s suite of ad-free channels, as well as Epix Now.

Before Epix, Oppenheim held the unusual title at Lionsgate of chief curator and pop culture officer and SVP of programming. He led the content launch of Comic-Con HQ, a multiplatform SVOD service, as well as Kevin Hart’s LOL AVOD service. Prior to Lionsgate, Oppenheim had a nearly 20-year run at Turner Broadcasting. Early in that tenure, he was a member of the team that launched TCM and by the end he was SVP of programming for TNT and TBS, overseeing content strategy, linear programming and scheduling; as well as the digital content team responsible for streaming and video on demand.



“Phil is a true unicorn. He’s an executive with wide-ranging experience across multiple streaming brands and business models, along with vast experience leading some of TV’s most successful linear networks,” Katz said. “Phil has helped grow audience and revenue at every point in his career, and we’re incredibly lucky to have him as part of the team.”