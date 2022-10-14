Envision Entertainment Secures Investment From Tetra Pak Heir Magnus Rausing

Tetra Pak heir Magnus Rausing has made a “significant” investment in Michael Nakan’s Envision Entertainment.

British-Swedish investor Rausing will join the Envision board and actively support Nakan’s plans to make the business an global studio with an expansive international network.

Terms of the investment weren’t revealed but Rausing involvement appears to be more than financial. He began investing in companies including Lick, Superplastic, and recently Oxwash after launching his Mahr Projects vehicle in 2019. He also recently backed Alex Pettyfer’s Dark Dreams Entertainment.

“Magnus is the rare investor who is able to help scale every investment he makes,” said Envision Founder and Chief Content Officer Michael Nakan. “I greatly admire his previous investments in media, tech and sustainability, and I am thrilled to welcome a partner who shares our vision to create hit franchises with global appeal.

“This investment will enable us to build our team and boost our slate of premium scripted projects from countries around the world; following the success of Connected: The Homebound Detective, a co-production with Japan’s Nippon TV, we are now moving forward on several more premium productions with partners on multiple continents.”

Connected: The Homebound Detective launched in Japan in April and was a hit for streamer Hulu Japan

Rausing said he would “support Envision early in their mission to create a cultural franchise” and looked “forward to working with them closely.”

Envision Entertainment is a London-based media company specialising in developing and producing international premium content. Envision has a number of global properties in advanced development with partners including US studios, global streamers and regional broadcasters.

Rausing is the great-grandson of Tetra Pak packaging tech creator Ruben Andersson.