Emma Tammi To Direct ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Film; Blumhouse Sets Early 2023 Production Start

The long-in-the-works feature adaptation of the hit video game Five Nights at Freddy’s has found a director and is headed toward “an early 2023 production start,” according to an announcement from Blumhouse, which is producing.

Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon) will direct the film, based on the work of franchise creator Scott Cawthon. Cawthon’s game follows a night security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the gig won’t be so easy as the animatronic animals that entertain kids during the day play their own sinister games at night.

“Stepping into the rich, terrifying world of Freddy’s alongside Scott Cawthon, Blumhouse and Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is beyond thrilling. I cannot wait for audiences to immerse themselves in the wild and wonderful playground we are creating,” said director Tammi.

There have been eight games in the mainline Freddy’s franchise, the most recent being Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach in 2021. There have been six spinoff games as well as five fan-created games endorsed by Cawthon and dozens of novels and graphic novels based on the series.

Given all that IP, it’s understandable why Blumhouse — which has a long track record of success with genre franchises — would stick with a film that, seven years ago, was set to be directed by Gil Kenan (Monster House), then went to Blumhouse in 2017, with Chris Columbus tapped to direct in 2018, and now Tammi in the driver’s seat with a start date in sight.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s is more consistently asked about than any other film I’ve ever worked on, and I’m thrilled to confirm it’s finally happening! With Emma Tammi at the helm, we’re committed to making Scott’s vision of the movie come to life. Rest assured, it will be and is worth the wait,” said Jason Blum, Blumhouse CEO and founder.

“In meeting with Emma, I felt she had a great understanding of the franchise, and really felt that she could craft something that would please the fanbase and keep people on the edge of their seats,” said Cawthon.

Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be working alongside Blumhouse to bring the game’s scary bears and other creatures to life. The innovative Oscar and Emmy-winning effects shop has already begun working on the animatronics.

Blum spoke with Deadline about the project earlier this year saying it was “dangerously close” to happening.

Five Nights at Freddy’s was written by Cawthon, Tammi, and Seth Cuddeback. The film will be produced by Blumhouse in association with Striker Entertainment. Cawthon and Blum will produce the film. Russell Binder is an executive producer.

