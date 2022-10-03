Stampede Ventures Adds Poppy Liu To Emma Roberts & Gabrielle Union Feature Comedy ‘Space Cadet’

EXCLUSIVE: Poppy Liu has joined the Stampede Ventures movie Space Cadet which is currently filming with Emma Roberts (Holidate, Madame Web), Gabrielle Union (The Inspection, Bad Boys II), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy, Love in the Villa), Columbian Pop Star Sebastián Yatra, David Foley (The Kids in the Hall, A Bug’s Life), and Desi Lydic (The Daily Show, Awkward). Liz. W. Garcia (The Lifeguard) is helming off her screenplay.

Poppy Liu will play the best friend of Florida party girl (Roberts), who turns out to be the only hope for the NASA space program after a fluke puts her in training with other candidates who may have better resumes, but don’t have her smarts, heart, and moxie.

Previously announced, Prime Video has also boarded as the international digital distributor, with the movie set to launch exclusively on Prime Video internationally. Stampede Ventures will finance, with Prime Video licensing international territories, outside of the U.S. and Japan.

Greg Silverman and Jon Berg will produce on behalf of Stampede Ventures, with Stampede Ventures’ Gideon Yu and Chris Bosco as EPs. Roberts, Garcia, and Michael Tadross are EPs.

CAA’s Sarah Schweitzman will be co-repping with Stampede Venture’s Chris Bosco for additional territories including domestic.

A first-generation Chinese American, this is the latest high-profile project for Liu since she broke out in the role of Kiki on the Emmy-winning HBO Max series Hacks. Liu most recently starred in AMC’s anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead with Anthony Edwards. Coming up, Liu will star in the Amazon series adaptation of Dead Ringers starring Rachel Weisz, season two of AppleTV+’s The Afterparty opposite Sam Richardson and Zoe Chao, the Disney+’s series American Born Chinese, Hulu/Disney+ International’s Wedding Season, and the Hulu animated series Standing By with Dan Levy.

Liu is repped by Buchwald, Framework Entertainment and Schreck Rose.