Elon Musk, The “Chief Twit”, Has Entered The Building Ahead Of Twitter Deal Deadline

Elon Musk appropriately documented his arrival Wednesday at headquarters on the social media platform, two days before a Friday deadline imposed by a judge for Musk to acquire the tech giant.

It is widely expected that the $44 billion deal will close by Friday after a wild ride to get there, a move that would turn Twitter into a private company.

Musk tweeted a video of himself entering the company’s San Francisco headquarters today carrying a sink basin, accompanied by the quip, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” He also updated his @elonmusk bio to “Chief Twit.”

It’s the latest chapter in a saga that began in the spring when Musk first disclosed having a big stake in Twitter. Then he made moves to the join the board, then stepped off that idea and offered $44 billion to acquire the platform outright.

Twitter was into the deal, but Musk, claiming mostly that the company underreports the number of bot accounts, said in July he was scrapping the deal. Twitter sued, but just ahead of the trial start this month Musk said he’d make the original deal. A Delaware Chancery Court judge stayed the trial and gave him until Friday to close it.

Today’s arrival comes after a Washington Post report last week saying Musk was telling prospective investors that he wanted to ax about 75% of Twitter’s workforce when he took control. The platform’s 7500-plus employees quickly slammed the billionaire Tesla and Space X owner for the plan.

“These threats have an impact on us as workers and demonstrate a fundamental disconnect with the realities of operating Twitter,” a draft letter from employees read. “They threaten our livelihoods, access to essential healthcare, and the ability for visa holders to stay in the country they work in. We cannot do our work in an environment of constant harassment and threats. Without our work, there is no Twitter.”





