Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Apple’s Quarter Beats On Top And Bottom Line But Services, IPhone Sales Come In Light

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Rust’ Police Report Handed Over To Santa Fe DA; Prosecutor Says She’ll Be “Pursuing Justice”
Read the full story

Ella Thomas Joins Cast Of Nadine Crocker‘s ‘Desperation Road’

Ella Thomas
Ella Thomas Alanna Gilbert

EXCLUSIVE: Ella Thomas (NCIS: LA) has joined the cast of Desperation Road starring Garrett Hedlund (Tulsa Kings, Mudbound), Mel Gibson (Braveheart) and Willa Fitzgerlad (Reacher) and directed by Nadine Crocker (Continue). Ryan Hurst (Remember the Titans), Woody McClain (The Harder They Fall) and Pyper Braun (Country Comfort) also star.

Thomas will star as Sarah Magee, the ex-fiancée of Hedlund’s character Russell whom were set to marry before a series of tragic events separated them. Still in love with each other, she is described as loyal to her family and she must navigate her feelings for Russell when he returns home from prison.

Written by Michael Farris Smith, Desperation Road is set in Mississippi and follows a singular event that sets the entire town on a collision course fueled by vengeance, anger and regret. The project is being produced by Cassian Elwes (Mudbound), Walter Josten (Replicas), Smith and Crocker.

Thomas has also been cast in the upcoming Amy Adams-led Annapurna feature Nightbitch, and just wrapped filming on Fox’s 9-1-1. She most recently starred in a lead role on the Tubi/Fox original Unborn

She is repped by Monica Barkett at Global Artists Agency.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad