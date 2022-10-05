‘El Muerto’: Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony’s New Marvel Film

Skip to main content
Sony Pictures has set Jonás Cuarón as the director for El Muerto, which will star Bad Bunny, also known as Benito A Martínez Ocasio, Deadline has learned.

Cuarón, the son of Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón, is known for the 2015 thriller film Desierto. El Muerto is in early development, and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is writing the script.

El Muerto is a character within Spider-Man’s universe, and the film would mark the first time a Latino character leads a Marvel live-action film. He is an antihero and the son of a luchador next in line to inherit the ancestral power of “El Muerto.”

“It’s amazing, it’s incredible,” Bad Bunny said earlier this year at Cinemacon about his involvement in El Muerto. “I love wrestling. I grew up watching wrestling, and I’m a wrestler. I’m a former champion, so this is why I love this character. I think it’s the perfect role to me, and it will be epic.”

Although Bad Bunny is best known for his Grammy-winning music, he has been getting more involved in the acting world. He had an arc in the Netflix series Narcos: México, playing Arturo “Kitty” Páez. Earlier this year he made his big-screen debut in Bullet Train, where he was directed by David Leitch and shared screen credits with Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji, Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullock, among others.

Sony Pictures is expected to release El Muerto in theaters on January 12, 2024.

