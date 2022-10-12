EarthxTV Set For U.S., UK And Europe Expansion Through Charter, Sky, Freeview And M7 Carriage Deals

EXCLUSIVE: Soon after hiring Rajan Singh to up its distribution, Dallas-based network EarthxTV has landed carriage on several major platforms in the U.S., UK and Europe. The environmental sustainability-focused network has struck deals with Charter Communications and National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) in the U.S., Sky and Freeview in the U.K., and M7 in Europe.

EarthxTV will be available today to Charter’s Spectrum Select entertainment package subscribers and to NCTC viewers via an affiliation agreement. It is already available on Sky and Freeview, while the M7 distribution begins before the end of the year.

Related Story EarthX Media Names Dan Russell As CEO And Adds Former Sony Exec Rajan Singh, As Channel Goes On International Distribution Drive

EarthxTV teed up its international distribution drive after hiring former Sony exec Singh as Head of Distribution earlier this month.

The channel’s shows include original and acquired series, short films and feature-length docs. Among its line-up are Wild Wonders with Brooke, which follows 12-year-old South African conservationist Brooke Carter, who is dedicated to protecting the planet’s species. The ten-part series is produced by Conservation Film Company.

This month, EarthxTV iOS launching two original series, AMS Studio Pictures’ sustainability and upcycling home transformation series House of What?! and Two Rivers Pictures’ Garrett Bess biking and food series Bikes to Bites.

“EarthxTV programming not only highlights the issues facing us but also accentuates the beauty of this planet we all share,” said Singh. “From highlighting the importance of killer bees to in-depth looks at deforestation to fun DIY upcycling programming, our network features a deep and diverse look into how the average American can make a difference in this world.”

“Charter’s goal is to offer programming that meets the interests of our customers and the communities we serve – and now that includes EarthxTV,” said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President of Programming Acquisition for Charter, which operates the Spectrum brand of video, broadband, mobile and voice services. “Our agreement to add EarthxTV to our lineup will provide millions of Spectrum subscribers with access to the network’s original mix of entertaining and informative, eco-focused programming, on issues important to many of our customers.”