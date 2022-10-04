‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: Emily Watson & Shirley Henderson To Star In HBO Max Series From Legendary

Emily Watson (Chernobyl, God’s Creatures) and Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter, Stan & Ollie) will lead the cast of HBO Max’s Dune: The Sisterhood (wt), from Legendary Television.

The series, which is based on Frank Herbert’s classic novel, is set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides and follows the Harkonnen Sisters, played by Watson and Henderson, as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.

Watson and Henderson will portray Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, respectively, the formidable Harkonnen Sisters, who have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of women who will go on to become the Bene Gesserit.

Diane Ademu-John serves as creator, writer, co-showrunner and executive producer. Alison Schapker serves as co-showrunner and executive producer. Johan Renck will direct the premiere episode and executive produce. Denis Villeneuve, who directed, co-wrote and produced the 2021 Dune film, is executive producing with Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron and Cait Collins, along with author Brian Herbert. Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert serve as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. Author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer.

The series is co-produced by HBO Max and Legendary Television, the TV arm of Legendary which is behind the current film franchise. Its first installment was released in October 2021 and earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Upcoming for Watson are features Quicksand, a psychological thriller also starring David Tennant, and period drama Late in Summer. Watson is repped by Independent Talent Group, UTA and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Henderson will next be seen in the Tom Jones miniseries for PBS’ Masterpiece, Mammoth Screen and ITV, and in dark comedy The Trouble With Jessica. She’s repped by Hamilton Hodell and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher.