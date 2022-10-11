‘Dune: Part Two’ Going Earlier In November 2023

Warner Bros has shifted the release date by two weeks next year for Dune: Part Two going from Nov. 17 to Nov. 3 and still hanging onto Imax screens for the Denis Villeneuve directed sequel. The news comes as Disney/Marvel’s Blade evacuates the first weekend of November for Sept. 2024. Dune 2 stands unopposed.

A good move considering that Lionsgate has The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on Nov. 17, in addition to Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls 3.

The Legendary produced movie is currently in production and sees Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skargard, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem returning with new castmembers Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken and more.

Dune, despite being part of WarnerMedia’s theatrical day-and-date pandemic experiment with HBO Max, opened to $41M a year ago, the best opening for a title on that distribution plan, and saw a domestic of $108.3M and WW of $401.8M. Dune was the second best performing Warner Bros HBO Max day and date title at the global B.O. after Legendary’s Godzilla Vs. King ($470M). Dune was nominated for ten Oscars, including Best Picture, and won six.