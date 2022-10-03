Dr. Watson Drama Series In Works At CBS From Craig Sweeny & Kapital Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Sidekick no more. CBS is going for a fresh take on Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic mystery franchise with Watson, from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS Studios. The medical drama with detective elements, in development at the broadcast network, is written by Craig Sweeny, who spent five years on CBS’ Sherlock Holmes/Dr. Watson procedural Elementary, most of them as executive producer. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

In Watson, a year after the death of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though—Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Watson is a medical show with a strong investigative spine, featuring a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to addressing the greatest mystery of all: illness, and the ways it disrupts our lives.

Conan Doyle did kill off Sherlock in a battle with Moriarty in the 1893 short story “The Final Problem.” Following an outcry by the public, the author “resurrected” the character for a few more novels and short stories, including the popular “The Hound of the Baskervilles.”

Sweeny is executive producing Watson with Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz as well as Shäron Moalem MD, PhD.

Elementary, starring Jonny Lee Miller as present-day Sherlock Holmes recovering from drug addiction, and Lucy Liu as his sober companion, Dr. Joan Watson, was a hit for CBS and CBS Studios. Created by Rob Doherty, the New York-set series ran for seven seasons.

There has been a slew of screen adaptations of Conan Doyle’s work — which is part of the public domain — with BBC’s series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role and Martin Freeman as Dr. John Watson, airing alongside CBS’ Elementary. On the big screen, John Watson has been portrayed by Robert Duvall, Dudley Moore, Ben Kingsley and, most recently Jude Law in Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes movies and John C. Riley in Holmes & Watson.

Watson stems from Sweeny’s overall deal at CBS Studios where he has been based for most of his career. He created Limitless and The Code and worked on Medium, the original The 4400, Common Law and Star Trek: Discovery. He is repped by WME, 3 Arts and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Dr. Moalem is a scientist, geneticist, physician, and bestselling author whose clinical genetics research has led to the discovery of two new rare genetic conditions: Hypotrichosis-Lymphedema-Telangiectasia-Renal Defect Syndrome, as well as a Nephronopthisis-associated Ciliopathy. His scientific work led to his discovery of a first-in-class member of a novel type of antibiotic compound which targets superbug infections. Dr. Moalem has co-founded three biotech companies, and has been awarded more than 45 patents worldwide for his inventions in human health and biotechnology.

