‘Dr. Death’: Jennifer Morrison & Laura Belsey Set To Direct Season 2

Jennifer Morrison, Laura Belsey Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty Image/

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Morrison (One of Us is LyingEuphoria) and Laura Belsey (The Walking Dead, Shadow And Bone) will direct episodes of Dr. Death Season 2 for Peacock. Morrison will direct episodes one to four; Belsey will direct 5-8.

This season will feature the “Miracle Man” storyline based on the most recent third season of the Wondery podcast of the same name  Paolo Macchiarini is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname “Miracle Man.” When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world makes shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the “Miracle Man” into question.

Season 1 of Dr. Death explored the psyche of disgraced Texas Neurosurgeon, Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), who maimed or killed 33 patients over his career. 

Season 2 hails from showrunner, writer, and executive producer Ashley Michel Hoban (Dr. Death S1, The Girl from Plainville). Patrick Macmanus, who served as showrunner, writer, and EP of the show’s freshman season, will executive produce Season 2 via his Littleton Road Productions banner, under his overall deal with UCP. 

Executive producers also include Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Taylor Latham for Escape Artists, and Aaron Hart, Hernan Lopez, and Marshall Lewy for Wondery. Dr. Death is produced by  UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Morrison is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, et al.

Belsey is repped by APA and Protocol.

