‘Doom Patrol’: Elijah Rashad Reed Joins Season 4 As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Elijah Rashad Reed (Winning Time) has signed on for a recurring role in the fourth season of HBO Max’s critically acclaimed DC superhero series, Doom Patrol, which returns with two new episodes on December 8, with further episodes to air once per week through January 5.

The Max Original reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of superheroes which includes “Robotman” aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), “Negative Man” aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), “Elasti-Woman” aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), “Crazy Jane” (Diane Guerrero) and “Cyborg” aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), as well as former super villain “Madame Rouge” aka Laura de Mille (Michelle Gomez). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured.

Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Season 4 opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?

Reed will play Deric, a brilliant, community-minded robotics teacher who is unexpectedly pulled into the very different life of his former best friend, Vic Stone.

Based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani, Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Showrunner Jeremy Carver exec produces alongside Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson.



While Reed has previously appeared on such notable series as Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Colin in Black & White, This Is Us, Snowfall and Grown-ish, his Doom Patrol role will be his biggest yet on the TV side. The actor is represented by AEFH and Dream Entertainment Management.