“Donald John Trump”: Watch Dramatic Moment January 6 Committee Votes To Subpoena Former President

The US House Select Committee members after they voted to subpoena former US President Donald Trump to testify

In a dramatic move, the Congressional committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol voted today to subpoena former president Donald Trump on the matter.

The resolution was submitted by committee vice chair Liz Cheney, who urged in reference to Trump, “We must seek the testimony of the key player” in the attack. “I am offering this resolution, that the committee direct the chairman to issue a subpoena for relevant documents and testimony, under oath, from Donald John Trump, in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

The tally was an unanimous, “Aye” from all nine committee members.

You can watch Cheney’s proposal and the actual vote below.

Rep. Liz Cheney: ‘I am offering this resolution, that the committee direct the chairman to issue a subpoena for relevant documents and testimony, under oath, from Donald John Trump, in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol’ pic.twitter.com/p9tK8YYJKE — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 13, 2022

Cheney also indicated earlier in the session that the committee “may be making criminal referrals to DOJ.”

It is unclear whether Trump would actually testify, though Fox also noted that Trump has urged his own affiliates not to appear. Per the New York Times today, “He would be all but certain to defy any subpoena, and attempts to enforce one would almost certainly lead to a protracted legal battle.”

Today’s move by the Congressional committee comes as Trump faces a DOJ probe on classified documents he spirited out of the White House to his Mar-a-Lago residence when leaving office last year. Frantically campaigning in next month’s midterms in the hopes of regaining control of Congress for the GOP, Trump also is up against a plethora of other litigation on personal and professional matters, including a deposition next week in the defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer E Jean Carroll, who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.

Dominic Patten contributed to this report.