Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Will Be Three Hours Plus In Run-Time, But Final Length Still Undetermined

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Liam Hemsworth To Replace Henry Cavill In ‘The Witcher’ Season 4
Read the full story

‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ Holiday Special Film Sets Premiere Date

NBC

The previously announced two-hour holiday special film featuring country/pop superstar Dolly Parton has set its debut date.

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus join Dolly on the special.

Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker and Ana Gasteyer also star. Mary Lane Haskell, Bryan Batt, Brendan Bradley, John Newberg, Rachel Parton George, Cassie Parton Griffith, Rhoda Griffis, Liam Rauhoff and Steve Summers round out the cast.

Related Story

'The Great British Bake Off' Judge Prue Leith Reacts To Mexican Week Backlash Episode

The film will include a pair of Parton’s iconic songs (“9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You”) as well as a new holiday melody.

The film is described as a modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special. Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Parton finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men.

David Rambo wrote and executive produced, with Sam Haskell and Dolly Parton. Joe Lazarov directed and executive produced. Hudson Hickman also executive produced. Billy Levin and Steve Summers serve as producers.

Emmy Award-winning Kathryn Burns choreographed the musical numbers alongside assistant choreographer David Hull.

Warner Bros. Television produced in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions.

Must Read Stories

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad