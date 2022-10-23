‘Doctor Who’: David Tennant And Catherine Tate Return As Jodie Whittaker Exits Series Ahead Of Ncuti Gatwa’s 2023 Debut

Jodie Whittaker’s final episode on Doctor Who aired and it brought back some familiar faces as the series celebrates its 60th anniversary. You can watch the clip in the video posted above.

Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor regenerated and a familiar face returned to the Doctor Who universe. David Tennant appeared as the Fourteenth Doctor and reprised his role in the long-running series.

Tennant was the Tenth Doctor of the BBC show between 2005 and 2010. Along with Tennant came Donna Noble, played by Catherine Tate in the episode that was Whittaker’s last episode of the series.

It has been confirmed that Tennant and Tate will appear in three special episodes of Doctor Who that are set to air in November 2023.

Ncuti Gatwa is set to take over the franchise and control of the TARDIS, with his first episode airing in 2023.

“If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way!” showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a statement. “The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”

See photos of the Doctor Who series below.

Doctor Who – The Power of the Doctor,23-10-2022,The Power Of The Doctor,The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER),BBC Studios,Screen Grab BBC

Doctor Who – The Power of the Doctor,23-10-2022,The Power Of The Doctor,BBC Studios,Screen Grab BBC

Doctor Who – The Power of the Doctor,23-10-2022,The Power Of The Doctor,BBC Studios,Screen Grab BBC

Doctor Who – The Power of the Doctor,23-10-2022,The Power Of The Doctor,The Doctor (DAVID TENNANT),BBC Studios,Screen Grab BBC

Doctor Who – The Power of the Doctor,23-10-2022,The Power Of The Doctor,The Doctor (David Tennant),BBC Studios,Screen Grab BBC

Doctor Who – The Power of the Doctor,23-10-2022,The Power Of The Doctor,Neil Patrick Harris,BBC Studios,Screen Grab BBC

Doctor Who – The Power of the Doctor,23-10-2022,The Power Of The Doctor,The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), ,BBC Studios,Screen Grab BBC