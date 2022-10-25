‘Doctor Who’ Moves To Disney+ Outside UK And Ireland Via BBC-Disney Branded Television Partnership

Doctor Who is teleporting to Disney+ outside the UK and Ireland.

In announcing the move, the BBC and Disney Branded Television said they intend to take the already well-established franchise to even greater heights. New episodes of the series, starring Ncuti Gatwa in the title role, will debut on the BBC and Disney+ in late 2023. In the U.S., the show — which originated in 1963 — had aired in recent years on BBC America.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies is overseeing the new phase of the series, having steered its revival in 2005. The show will be produced in Wales by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios Production.

“It is the best of both worlds,” Davies said of the new teaming. The BBC and Disney+ “The vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK.”

Disney+, which launched in November 2019, has expanded to 42 additional countries across Europe, Asia and Africa this year, bringing its total footprint to more than 150 territories. The service had 152.1 million global subscribers as of the end of Disney’s most recent fiscal quarter on July 2.

Over the years, the show has been a permanent fixture on broadcasters such as the ABC in Australia and TVNZ in New Zealand. It has also aired on many public and commercial channels and numerous BBC-branded services around the world.

BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore described Disney as “the perfect partners to bring this very British show to the rest of the world.” Teaming with the company “will elevate the show to even greater heights and reach new audiences.”

Disney+ President Alisa Bowen called the show “a perfect addition” to the growing range of global programming on the streaming service. “We’re excited by the opportunity to bring new seasons of this beloved franchise exclusively to Disney+ and introduce the show to the next generation of audiences,” she said.

“Doctor Who has captivated the imaginations of families around the world for the past six decades,” Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television said. “We are so excited about this collaboration with the BBC, and the opportunity to bring this iconic franchise – and Russell T. Davies’ brilliant vision – to life for a huge new global audience.”

Rebecca Glashow, CEO, Global Distribution, BBC Studios, said the shift is “great news for everyone who loves Doctor Who, and for all the new fans we will reach through this powerful partnership.”