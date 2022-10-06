Disney100: Company’s Centennial Celebration Kick Off At Parks Announced; Dates And Events For Disneyland

Disney’s 100th Anniversary will kick off at Disneyland on January 27, 2023, the company announced today. “The heart of the celebration at Disneyland Resort,” the parks division statement read in part, with special limited-time offerings taking place throughout the resort all year long.

Dubbed the Disney100 celebration, some of the special offerings in Anaheim include the following:

Platinum-infused décor throughout the resort, new sparkling looks for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals, special food and beverage offerings, merchandise and more.

The original Sleeping Beauty Castle will be dressed for the anniversary with platinum banners and bunting, accented by a cabochon featuring the three Good Fairies who illuminate it with shimmering pixie dust. Two water fountains will appear either side of the moat, while a wishing star will sparkle from the tower above.

Concept art for Sleeping Beauty Castle transformation

Disneyland Resort guests will be privy to two all-new nighttime spectaculars, “World of Color – One” and “Wondrous Journeys,” both of which will include new original songs. Details on these were unveiled by Parks and Experiences honcho Josh D’Amaro at D23 last month.

World of Color at Disneyland Disney

Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Disney

The new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction will open on Jan. 27, before Mickey’s Toontown reopens this spring.

Mickie & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

The “Magic Happens” parade will return to Disneyland park.

D’Amaro also announced additions to the Avengers Campus at D23, though it’s unclear whether they will be a part of the official D100 celebration. D’Amaro promised, “You’re going to be able to battle alongside all the Avengers from every universe” against villains from all over the multiverse, including “King Thanos,” a multiverse spin on the character if he had won the Infinity Wars. The Parks Chairman offered come concept art which, under closer inspection, reveals some interesting combatants.

D’Amaro used D23 to reveal a slew of movie-themed attractions coming to the parks. Again, it is unclear if any of them will be officially a part of D100, but he announced that World of Frozen will open “in the second half of 2023” at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Additionally, he promised that the celebration would take place “on land and at sea,” which means the company’s cruise business — also under D’Amaro’s purview — will certainly find its own way to celebrate.

In a move likely to prove unpopular among Disneyland fans, the company also announced that theme park reservation availability for Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park is currently paused for dates beyond Jan. 8, 2023, and will resume for guests in the coming weeks.