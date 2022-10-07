Derek Kolstad, Dmitri M. Johnson & Former APA Agent Mike Goldberg Launch Media Company Story Kitchen

John Wick writer-creator Derek Kolstad, Sonic the Hedgehog producer Dmitri M. Johnson and former APA partner Mike Goldberg have joined forces to form Story Kitchen, a media company that will be hyperfocused on the creation and amplification of “world-building action” and “non-traditional intellectual property.”

“After having spent the last several years working together and admiring one another’s storytelling chops, energy, taste and ideas, we collectively came to the same conclusion: that the only way to double down on cooking up the most amazing franchises and worlds possible was for us to unite as one,” said Kolstad, Johnson and Goldberg in statement.

Dan Jevons, Tim Stevenson and Howard Bliss, previously of dj2, will be joining the new company in senior leadership roles.

RELATED: ‘John Wick 5’ Confirmed By Lionsgate; Sequel Will Be Shot Back To Back With Fourth Installment

Best known as one of the architects of the John Wick franchise, Kolstad is in post-production for its fourth film as well as The Continental, a prequel limited series for Peacock. Outside of the “Wick Universe,” and after co-EP’ing Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Disney+, Kolstad turned his attention to Ubisoft’s Splinter Cell adaptation for Netflix — which secured a two-season order and is currently in production — as well as a sequel to Universal Pictures’ 2021 theatrically release Nobody, starring Bob Odenkirk, which is being fast-tracked for 2023.

Johnson founded dj2 Entertainment, a production company that specializes in adapting video game IP for TV and film. He has a first-look at Amazon Studios, a second-look at Legendary Television and numerous projects around town. Johnson’s credits include co-producing Paramount Pictures’ tentpole Sonic the Hedgehog films and the new Tomb Raider anime series at Netflix. Up next for Johnson is the Sterling K. Brown actioner Coyote Blue for Amazon, the film adaptation of Hazelight’s hit game franchise It Takes Two for Amazon with Dwayne Johnson starring and co-producing.

While at APA, Goldberg spearheaded the charge to combine the agency’s TV, Film & Intellectual Property units into APA Scripted Literary, resulting in his promotion to Partner in 2019. Goldberg has been Kolstad and Johnson’s agent for over a decade, in addition to representing more than 100 other writers and IP creators, including John Carpenter, Atari, Sega, Square Enix, Macmillan, Andrews McMeel Publishing and the New York Yankees (of which Goldberg just sold a yet-to-be-announced scripted series to Apple).

Story Kitchen will be repped by APA, and Goldberg’s clients are expected to remain at APA.

“Derek and Dmitri with Mike have defined how to create, popularize and expand the modern franchise across multiple platforms,” said APA President Jim Osborne and Head of Content Kyle Loftus in a statement. “Their best is yet to come, so naturally we are thrilled to represent Story Kitchen and assist them on their journey, which we know will be historic.”

Story Kitchen is also represented by Simon Pulman & Briana Hall at Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard and Jennifer Levy at Behr Abramson Levy Johnson.