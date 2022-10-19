‘Deadliest Catch’: Producer Says Fishery Closure In Bering Sea Won’t Impact 19th Season Of Discovery Show

The show is expected to go on for Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, despite the decision by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game last week to cancel the winter snow crab season due to the dwindling population.

In a statement provided to Deadline, Deadliest Catch Executive Producer Arom Starr-Paul said this about the 19th season that will kick off in the spring of 2023: “Fans can anticipate another great season of Deadliest Catch where we will document our captains as they participate in other sustainable Bering Sea crab and pot fisheries, such as Golden King Crab, Bairdi and Cod.”

Deadliest Catch is currently in its 18th season on Discovery. It premiered on April 19.

In a statement last week, Alaska Fish and Game and National Marine Fisheries Service said the cancellation was due to the snow crab stock being “below the ADF&G regulatory threshold for opening a fishery.” The season typically opens Oct. 15.

Climate change is likely the culprit behind the smaller than normal fishery. The NYT reported that Alaska is the fastest warming state in the United States, and the tepid waters could be killing the crabs.

The fishery cancellation will not impact the Deadliest Catch spinoff The Viking Returns, which stars former DC star Sig Hansen. The freshman show, which has performed well for Discovery, is filmed in a different part of the world. It debuted September 13 on Discovery.