Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Netflix Won’t Give Guidance For Paid Subscribers After This Quarter As Revenue Becomes “Primary Top Line Metric”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘The Daily Show’ Considers Hosting Duos & Trios As It Plots Post-Trevor Noah Course With Correspondents In Line For Promotion
Read the full story

‘Deadliest Catch’: Producer Says Fishery Closure In Bering Sea Won’t Impact 19th Season Of Discovery Show

Nick-McGlashan-Deadliest-Catch
Discovery

The show is expected to go on for Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, despite the decision by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game last week to cancel the winter snow crab season due to the dwindling population.

In a statement provided to Deadline, Deadliest Catch Executive Producer Arom Starr-Paul said this about the 19th season that will kick off in the spring of 2023: “Fans can anticipate another great season of Deadliest Catch where we will document our captains as they participate in other sustainable Bering Sea crab and pot fisheries, such as Golden King Crab, Bairdi and Cod.”

Related Story

EarthX Media Names Dan Russell As CEO And Adds Former Sony Exec Rajan Singh, As Channel Goes On International Distribution Drive

Deadliest Catch is currently in its 18th season on Discovery. It premiered on April 19.

In a statement last week, Alaska Fish and Game and National Marine Fisheries Service said the cancellation was due to the snow crab stock being “below the ADF&G regulatory threshold for opening a fishery.” The season typically opens Oct. 15.

Climate change is likely the culprit behind the smaller than normal fishery. The NYT reported that Alaska is the fastest warming state in the United States, and the tepid waters could be killing the crabs.

The fishery cancellation will not impact the Deadliest Catch spinoff The Viking Returns, which stars former DC star Sig Hansen. The freshman show, which has performed well for Discovery, is filmed in a different part of the world. It debuted September 13 on Discovery.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad