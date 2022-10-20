‘Dead To Me’: Garret Dillahunt To Investigate A Murder In Netflix Dark Comedy’s Final Season

EXCLUSIVE: Garret Dillahunt (Sprung) has joined the third and final season of Netflix’s acclaimed dark comedy series Dead to Me, debuting on the platform on November 17, as a recurring guest star.

With its first season in 2019, Dead to Me introduced viewers to the recently widowed Laguna Beach real estate agent Jen (Christina Applegate) as well as Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), a free spirit with a shocking secret who came to befriend her via a support group. By the end of the show’s first run (*SPOILERS ahead*), we learned that it was Judy who killed Jen’s husband Ted in a hit-and-run, with Jen later killing Judy’s ex-fiancé, Steve (James Marsden). It seemed near the end of Season 2 that Jen and Judy’s concerns as to the consequences of their crimes might soon be put to rest, given Detective Perez’s (Diana-Maria Riva) decision to take pity on them. The season’s cliffhanger, though, suggested otherwise, with a hiker’s discovery of Steve’s body poised to create further issues for our protagonists. The new 10-episode season picks up in the aftermath of yet another hit and run as both Jen and Judy receive shocking news, and are ready to risk their lives for a friendship that’s above the law.

Dillahunt will be introduced in Season 3 as Agent Glenn Moranis, a top-notch detective who’s basically the MVP of the FBI. You better believe that if anyone’s gonna get to the bottom of Steve’s murder, it’s Agent Glenn Moranis.

Dead to Me has been a hit for Netflix from the outset, coming in as the streamer’s fourth most popular series of 2019 in the U.S., with its first season being watched by 30 million households in its first month and landing Applegate an Emmy nom. The show created by Liz Feldman then went on to notch four Emmy nominations for its second season, including noms for Applegate and Cardellini, with further recognition in the categories of Outstanding Comedy Series and Casting for a Comedy Series. Feldman returned as showrunner for Season 3 and exec produces the series alongside Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell for Gloria Sanchez, Christie Smith, Applegate and Adam McKay. Cardellini serves as co-exec producer.

Dillahunt is a Critics’ Choice Award nominee who exec produces and stars in the Amazon Freevee comedy series Sprung, created by Greg Garcia. He can also currently be seen in Andrew Dominik’s fictionalized Marilyn Monroe drama Blonde for Netflix, having recently appeared in Sony’s Where the Crawdads Sing, based on Delia Owens’ acclaimed novel of the same name. Other notable credits include Army of the Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, 12 Years a Slave and No Country for Old Men.

Dillahunt will recur in the third season of Starz’s crime drama series Hightown, also soon appearing opposite Orlando Bloom in the Nelms brothers’ action-thriller Red Right Hand. Other upcoming projects include Viggo Mortensen’s Western The Dead Don’t Hurt and Prime Video’s drama A Million Miles Away.

Dillahunt is represented by D2 Management and APA.