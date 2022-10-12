‘Dead Boy Detectives’: Michael Beach, Joshua Colley & Lindsey Gort Join HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Beach (Dahmer: Monster), Joshua Colley (Senior Year) and Lindsey Gort (All Rise) have joined the cast of Dead Boy Detectives, HBO Max’s upcoming drama series based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, in key recurring roles. The series hails from The Flight Attendant’s Steve Yockey, Doom Patrol’s Jeremy Carver, Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television. Beach, Colley and Gort join series stars George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri and Kassius Nelson.

The eight-part series is a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Revri), two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Nelson). So, it’s a lot like a vintage detective series — only darker and on acid.

Beach plays Tragic Mick, a melancholy walrus trapped in a human body who helps the Dead Boys out sometimes.

Colley plays Monty, an affable, astrology-loving teen who can see ghosts… and falls pretty hard for Edwin Payne.

Gort is Maxine, a quirky librarian in Port Townsend with a big, messy secret.

Additional series stars include Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell as the Night Nurse, Yuyu Kitamura as Niko, and Jenn Lyon as Esther.

Yockey wrote the pilot episode and serves as showrunner, with Beth Schwartz as co-showrunner. Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman are executive producers on the series. Lee Toland Krieger directed the pilot.

Beach recently recurred on season two of Taylor Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King. He also has a major recurring role on Dahmer: Monster currently streaming on Netflix, and is a series regular on Kingdom Business. He also was a series regular on Apple TV’s Truth Be Told. Beach is repped by Global Artists Agency and Yorn Levine Barnes.

Colley can be seen in the role of Yaz in the Netflix comedy Senior Year, and in a supporting role in Hulu comedy Sex Appeal. Colley is best known for his portrayal of the character Les in the Broadway musical Newsies. Colley is repped by Brave Artists Management and CESD Talent Agency.

Gort can currently be seen as a series regular on OWN’s All Rise. Best known as one of the leads on CW’s The Carrie Diaries, Gort has also recurred on series such as ABC’s Station 19, Fox’s Lucifer and Max Original Titans. Gort is repped by Pakula/King and Principal Entertainment LA.

