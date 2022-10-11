‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor James Lastovic Found Safe After Going Missing In Hawaii – Update

UPDATED, 12:15 PM: Actor James Lastovic and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, have been found safe in Hawaii. Dizdari’s sister posted on Instagram that the two had gotten lost on a hike, but had now made it back to their car and were on their way back to the resort. The two had been missing since Sunday and were scheduled back in Los Angeles Monday, but never arrived.

PREVIOUS: Actor James Lastovic, known for his roles on Days Of Our Lives and Insatiable, among other credits, has been reported missing in Hawaii.

His mother, Lucienne Lastovic, revealed on Instagram that Lastovic and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, were vacationing in Kauai and were scheduled to return to Los Angeles on Monday, but never arrived.

The two were last heard from Sunday at 1:30 pm Hawaii time, when they texted their hostess, Carrie Flanders, at the Hanalei Bay Resort where they were staying. According to Lucienne Lastovic, they had asked for directions to the cliff diving area at Shipwreck Beach and also had asked her for information about Kokee State Park where they could take the long trail hike.

The two never returned to the resort Sunday night. Their belongings were left at the resort, which are now in the possession of police. A spokesperson for the Kauai Police Department told Deadline the case has been turned over to the Kauai police detectives division.

Lastovic portrayed Joey Johnson on Days Of Our Lives from 2015-2017 and again in 2020. He also heavily recurred as Christian Keene on Netflix’s dark comedy series Insatiable.

His mother’s Instagram post is below.