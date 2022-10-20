Producers David Permut And Dawn Krantz Acquire Chaya Doswell’s Screenplay ‘Wildfire’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar- and Emmy-nominated producer David Permut and Dawn Krantz have acquired Chaya Doswell’s script Wildfire. The team is currently meeting directors and plans to shoot early next year.

After accidentally starting a wildfire, 7-year-old Lu, mute and from an abusive home, slyly tricks Merribelle, a hardworking trans woman, into kidnapping her — sparking a beautifully unexpected bond with a devastating expiration date.

Wildfire Courtesy

Doswell is a screenwriter and playwright from New York City. Her most recent film was an adaptation of her play Everyone I Love is Dead with Braid director Mitzi Peirone. Doswell is currently writing the fantasy adventure Carlos Luckybo with two-time Oscar winner Rick Carter (Avatar, Lincoln).

“The emotional and compelling story is reminiscent of two of my favorite films: Peter Bogdanovich’s Paper Moon and Sean Baker’s Tangerine,” Permut tells Deadline about Wildfire.

“Chaya’s screenplay is relevant and edgy, and also has so much heart and humor,” said Krantz. “I knew immediately this film had to be made, and I’m excited to be part of this amazing team and share this story with the world.”

Permut is currently in pre-production on Taylor Sheridan’s new series Bass Reeves starring David Oyelowo, and Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris’ next film The Invite for FilmNation. In addition he has the upcoming Being Heumann for Apple written and directed by Oscar winner Siân Heder; and the sequel to his film Face/Off at Paramount.

Krantz is a veteran film producer and the founder of Auroravista Entertainment (Man Down starring Shia LaBeouf and Gary Oldman, Doonby starring John Schneider and Ernie Hudson). She is also currently producing Keeper of the Cup, directed by Jason Priestley and starring Mena Massoud, Dan Aykroyd and Abigail Breslin.

Wildfire will be a co-production between Permut Presentations Auroravista. Permut Presentations’ development executive Alex Astrachan will co-produce. Michael Moskowitz will serve as executive producer.

Gersh brokered the deal and represents Doswell. Michael Moskowitz reps Auroravista, and John Tishbi at Pearlman & Tishbi, LLP represents Permut Presentations.